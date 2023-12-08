Spelman College Students Selected As Presitgous Schwarzman Scholars

Spelman College recently announced that two students have been selected as Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships. As part of the program, the 150-student cohort will spend a year in Beijing, China, earning a fully funded master’s degree in Global Affairs from Tsinghua University beginning August 2024.

To be selected for the prestigious program, the students, Alexandria Greenlee and Aleisha Sawyer, who are both C’2024, demonstrated an exceptional academic record, an eagerness to embrace other cultures and perspectives, and a drive for global progress and integrity. Their acceptance into the program marks Spelman’s third consecutive year producing Schwarzman Scholars.

“Out of 4,200 people –some of which are professionals and experienced in their field — we have these two young women from Spelman who are able to compete in that arena,” said Michelle Hite, Ph.D., associate professor of English and international fellowships and scholarships director at Spelman College. Dr. Hite has mentored multiple Spelman students and alumna on their path toward becoming Schwarzman Scholars. “It’s an achievement that we should take pride in as a community.”

The scholarship program is designed to develop culturally engaged leaders by forming meaningful, global relationships. At Tsinghua University – ranked first in Asia as a base for China’s political, business, and technological leadership—the students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultural excursions, world-class curriculum and Chinese language courses, and internships with international enterprises and entities.

“A part of what happens when students enter this program is they come to appreciate their own stories, their own lives, and their own walks. They no longer commit to this singular narrative of what a Black story is supposed to be,” said Dr. Hite. “They come to understand that we can all have these separate experiences and still be a part of the same community.”

Schwarzman Scholars graduate with an invaluable set of cross-cultural leadership skills and a meaningful network of global professionals and career-defining learning experiences. The program provides them with the advantage of being able to navigate geopolitical complexity with ease, inspiring each student to leave an indelible mark on the world in the years to come.

