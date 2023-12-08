Mayor Andre Dickens Honors Atlanta Culture With ‘Hip Hop 50 Time Capsule’

What will future Atlantans say about the importance of the city’s hip-hop scene 25 years from now? This week, Mayor Andre Dickens teamed up with several hip-hop artists, collectors, and educators to host the “Hip-Hop 50 Time Capsule” event at Atlanta History Center.

Curated by hip-hop historian NuFace, educator Dr. Joycelyn Wilson, and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the “Hip Hop 50 Time Capsule” features rare items from Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. Some of the items include mixtapes, posters, books and other memorabilia.

“Trap History,” a book authored by ADW’s Executive Editor A.R. Shaw, is featured in the time capsule.

“Atlanta continues year after year to hold the title and now the global home of hip-hop, I know where it started, but we know where it’s at,” Dickens said during the ceremony.

Twenty-five years from now, the time capsule will be opened on the 75th anniversary of hip-hop.

Mayor Dickens has made a point to celebrate the contributions of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene in 2023.

In a statement, Mayor Dickens said, “Atlanta’s role in the evolution of Hip Hop has been outsized and indisputable. It’s only fitting the City of Atlanta joins our community in celebrating the industry and culture we helped shape and helped shape us. Hip Hop goes beyond music—from fashion to art to building economic empires or political movements, it resonates beyond sound. We look forward to commemorating this milestone with the community.”

Notable attendees at the event included Goodie Mob, Shanti Das, Young Dro, Sonny Digital and Dallas Austin.

About Post Author