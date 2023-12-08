KPMG to Provide Books for Every Student at Boyd Elementary School, Friday

The donation will help Boyd students continue the upward trajectory of the school’s reading scores

ATLANTA – More than a dozen volunteers from the Atlanta offices of global professional services firm KPMG will help distribute books to all 350 students at William M. Boyd Elementary School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The students will go to the school’s media center by grade level to choose their books with the Pre-K students going first. Many of Boyd’s students are from generationally impoverished families and do not have access to books at home, and so partnerships like this are essential to the success of the school’s literacy efforts. Boyd’s literacy scores have improved steadily over the past three years, and the school had one of the district’s highest rates of improvement last year.

WHAT: Every student at William M. Boyd Elementary School will receive a book courtesy of KPMG.

WHERE: William M. Boyd Elementary School | 1891 Johnson Road, NW

WHEN: Friday, December 8, 2023 | 9 AM – 1 PM

Time Class 9:00a.m. – 9:30a.m. Arrival & Set Up 9:30a.m. – 9:45a.m. PreK-Pritchett 9:45a.m. – 10:00a.m. PreK- King 10:00a.m. – 10:15a.m. 1st: Hood & Abernathy 10:15a.m. – 10:30a.m. 1st: Allred & Galloway 10:30a.m. -10:45a.m. 2nd: Cribb & Dozier 10:45a.m. – 11:00a.m. 2nd :Jackson & Holland 11:00a.m. – 11:15a.m. K: Chambliss & Montgomery 11:15a.m. – 11:30a.m. K: Griffie & Roussel 11:30a.m. – 12:00p.m. 5th: Daniel, Huggins, & Wells 12:00p.m. – 12:15p.m. 4th: Baskerville & Cofield 12:15p.m. -12:30p.m. 4th: Mussenden & Mulholland 12:30p.m. – 12:45p.m. 3rd : Parks & Nketeh 12:45p.m. – 1:00p.m. 3rd: Matthis & Gilbert Jackson

Available for Interviews:

Dr. Joi Kilpatrick, Principal, Boyd Elementary School

Ryanne F. Pennington, Senior Managing Director, KPMG

Students receiving books

