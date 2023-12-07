Metro Atlanta’s Eection Results are Legit So Far

Barring any election challenges or trouble from election deniers, Georgia’s 2024 municipal races seem to have gone off so far without a hitch. These local races are usually not the stuff that political scandals are made of but in a state whose election processes are under heavy national scrutiny and voter suppression tactics continue to plague the electorate, no race is insignificant.
Here are the results as reported by Atlanta News First as of 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
Atlanta
Board of Education – District 7 At Large
65% – Alfred Brooks
35% – Tamara Jones (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting
—
DeKalb County
Brookhaven Mayor
41% – Lauren Kiefer
59% – H.J. Park
–100% of the precincts reporting
Brookhaven City Council – District 1
53% – Michael Diaz
47% – Linley Jones (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting
Doraville City Council – District 2, Post 2
54% – Carrie Armistead
46% – MD Naser
–100% of the precincts reporting
Stonecrest City Council – Post 2
74% – Terry Fye
26% – Rob Turner (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting
—
Fulton County
East Point City Council – Ward B
48% – Josette Bailey (Inc.)
52% – Carrie Ziegler
–100% of the precincts reporting
East Point City Council – Ward C
48% – Myron Cook (Inc.)
52% – Tremayne Mitchell
–100% of the precincts reporting
East Point City Council – Ward D
40% – Stephanie Gordon (Inc.)
60% – LaTonya Rogers
–100% of the precincts reporting
Roswell City Council – Post 2
47% – Michael Cerro
53% – Allen Sells
–100% of the precincts reporting
South Fulton City Council – District 5
56% – Keosha Bell
44% – Corey Reeves (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting
—
Gwinnett County
Snellville City Council – Post 1
52% – Norman Carter
48% – Catherine Hardrick
–100% of the precincts reporting
Sugar Hill City Council – Post 3
51% – Meg Avery
49% – Jenn Thatcher (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting
—
Henry County
Henry County Commissioner – District 2
44% – Bruce Holmes
56% – Neat Robinson (Inc.)
–100% of the precincts reporting