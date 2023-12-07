Metro Atlanta’s Eection Results are Legit So Far

Barring any election challenges or trouble from election deniers, Georgia’s 2024 municipal races seem to have gone off so far without a hitch. These local races are usually not the stuff that political scandals are made of but in a state whose election processes are under heavy national scrutiny and voter suppression tactics continue to plague the electorate, no race is insignificant.

Here are the results as reported by Atlanta News First as of 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

Atlanta

Board of Education – District 7 At Large

65% – Alfred Brooks

35% – Tamara Jones (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

—

DeKalb County

Brookhaven Mayor

41% – Lauren Kiefer

59% – H.J. Park

–100% of the precincts reporting

Brookhaven City Council – District 1

53% – Michael Diaz

47% – Linley Jones (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

Doraville City Council – District 2, Post 2

54% – Carrie Armistead

46% – MD Naser

–100% of the precincts reporting

Stonecrest City Council – Post 2

74% – Terry Fye

26% – Rob Turner (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

—

Fulton County

East Point City Council – Ward B

48% – Josette Bailey (Inc.)

52% – Carrie Ziegler

–100% of the precincts reporting

East Point City Council – Ward C

48% – Myron Cook (Inc.)

52% – Tremayne Mitchell

–100% of the precincts reporting

East Point City Council – Ward D

40% – Stephanie Gordon (Inc.)

60% – LaTonya Rogers

–100% of the precincts reporting

Roswell City Council – Post 2

47% – Michael Cerro

53% – Allen Sells

–100% of the precincts reporting

South Fulton City Council – District 5

56% – Keosha Bell

44% – Corey Reeves (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

—

Gwinnett County

Snellville City Council – Post 1

52% – Norman Carter

48% – Catherine Hardrick

–100% of the precincts reporting

Sugar Hill City Council – Post 3

51% – Meg Avery

49% – Jenn Thatcher (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

—

Henry County

Henry County Commissioner – District 2

44% – Bruce Holmes

56% – Neat Robinson (Inc.)

–100% of the precincts reporting

About Post Author