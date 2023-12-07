Bevel Partners With Overtime Elite, Reveals New Barber Shop On Opening Night In Atlanta

Bevel recently announced a new partnership with Overtime Elite. During opening night of the 2023-24 season of OTE, Bevel shared insight on the partnership and a new barbershop at the arena located in Atlanta.

The partnership with OTE is a continuation of Bevel’s dedication to Black culture and will include an educational grooming workshop for the OTE players with an elite Bevel barber. The workshops will inform the next generation of basketball players, how to start and maintain grooming routines.

The new Bevel Shop, OTE Player’s Only Barbershop inside OTE Arena provides grooming and personal care to the athletes. Furthermore, Bevel products are provided to all players to use on and off the court.

“Being the official grooming partner of Overtime Elite (OTE) allows us to introduce Bevel’s award-winning, barber-approved line of head-to-toe grooming products to this rising generation of hoopers and their fans,” said Damon Frost, CEO, Walker & Company Brands (makers of BEVEL). “We’ve partnered with Overtime several times before and the entire Bevel team is profoundly excited to run it back.”

OTE is a eight-team basketball league that offers a unique pathway to elite 17-19 year-old basketball players from around the world. While playing in OTE, players receive cutting-edge training and academics, as well as unparalleled resources on and off the court. The league prepares teenage players for college and professional basketball.

Opening featured appearances by NBA great Carmelo Anthony

