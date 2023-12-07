Atlanta Hawks Drop Close Contest Against Brooklyn Nets, Trae Young and Mikal Bridges Battle Offensively

Two weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks faced-off against the Brooklyn Nets and both teams combined for nearly 300 points. The Hawks came out on top 147-145.

The two high-powered offensive teams were equally impressive in rematch that took place on Dec. 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Trae Young and Mikal Bridges led their respective teams in scoring, both battling to the end.

Young finished with 30 points while Bridges led all scorers with 32.

In the final minute, both players went back-and-forth, hitting clutch shots. With less than 20 seconds remaining, Young hit a three-pointer to give the Hawks a one-point lead. Bridges responded with a jump shot. In one last attempt, Young drove to the basket and missed the shot after enduring questionable contact.

The Nets escaped with a 114-113 victory.

During the post-game press conference, coach Quinn Snyder shared his thoughts.

“I’d like that effort to be rewarded with a win, but that wasn’t the case,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to pin that on execution when you got the ball in the players hands in the last possession. But it looks to me like he [Trae] got pushed.”

Young spoke about the defensive effort from the team.

“I think we played really good defense and not letting them score too many twos early on,” Young said. “It’s tough that we didn’t get to see the better result.”

Off the court, rapper J.I.D performed at halftime and celebrities in attendance included Quavo, 2 Chainz, DC Youngfly, and Boosie.

The Hawks will travel to Philadelphia to face-off against the Sixers on Friday.

