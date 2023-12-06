André 3000 Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Release Another Rap Album

André 3000’s caught most of his core fans after releasing his first solo project, “New Blue Sun.”

But while fans of André 3000 have anticipated this moment for years, it’s not a conventional rap album. The project does not feature rhymes, beats, or lyrical melodies. It’s a musical journey of André 3000 playing contrabass flute, Mayan flutes, bamboo flutes and other digital wind instruments.

During a recent interview with CBS News, the Atlanta-raised artist spoke about his ordeal with rapping during this period of his life.

“Like I’m 48 now,” he said. “I think like the older you get, you kind of get this skin or this…protective layer that’s like…things kind of roll off or you better because you have a better understanding of the rollercoaster in a way.”

He continued, “I don’t sit and try to rap every day like when I was younger, and that’s all I did when I was younger. I miss those times a lot, but it’s like: life changes, life moves on.”

André 3000 also spoke about the possibilities of creating another rap album and what it would it take.

“When people ask me about a rap album, ‘Man, I would love a rap album, I’m with you,'” he said. “But it’s like, I want to be with you when I’m really on it.”

He continued, “Maybe I haven’t found a music that’s inspiring enough for me to want to write raps to. Maybe I gotta find a new way to rap.”

Overall, André 3000 seeks to find new ways to be inspired creatively.

“Maybe I exhausted a thing,” he said. “And sometimes you have to kind of try something else.”

In its first week, “New Blue Sun” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard New Age Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top Alternative Albums chart.

