‘I Couldn’t Actually Walk’: Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx is opening up about his medical scare in April.

On Monday (December 4), Foxx spoke about the health issue that sent him to the hospital as he accepted the Vanguard award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles, per People.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things,” The Burial actor said during his acceptance speech for his performance in the film. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too….”

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different,” Foxx continued. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost… When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel.”

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light!” he quipped. “It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. S—, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.’ ”

At one point during his speech, Foxx jokingly addressed rumors that he was cloned.

“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y’all ain’t s—,” he said.

“Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there’s two phrases, one of two phrases we say,” Foxx continued. “One is, ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’ ”

Foxx thanked the team behind The Burial and ended his speech by saying, “I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’ ”