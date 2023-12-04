Ashanti, Nelly Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

Platinum-selling artists Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together. On Dec. 4, the couple reportedly announced that they are expecting a bundle of joy, according to Us.

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, initially dated in the early 2000s during their rise in music. They dated from 2003-2013 before going their separate ways.

The two would share the same stage during a “Verzuz” battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule in 2021. Following the performance, social media outlets noticed Nelly gushing over Ashanti.

The two would eventually be spotted together during several events, more noticeably at a birthday celebration for Pierre “P” Thomas at the Fox Theater in September. Ashanti and Nelly arrived at the event together where Ashanti performed.

Over the past weekend, Ashanti put her hand over her stomach while performing at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

The new baby will be Ashanti’s first child. Nelly has two kids over 20 from a previous relationship.

