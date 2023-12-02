Digital Daily

Jussie Smollett Loses Appeal For Hate Crime Hoax Conviction

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jussie Smollett’s attempt to appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime in 2019 has failed.

On Friday (December 1), an Illinois appeals court upheld Smollett’s disorderly conduct conviction, with a three-judge panel voting 2-1, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Smollett will likely return to a Chicago jail to complete his sentence of 150 days. Lawyers could also again appeal the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content