Jussie Smollett Loses Appeal For Hate Crime Hoax Conviction

Jussie Smollett’s attempt to appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime in 2019 has failed.
On Friday (December 1), an Illinois appeals court upheld Smollett’s disorderly conduct conviction, with a three-judge panel voting 2-1, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Smollett will likely return to a Chicago jail to complete his sentence of 150 days. Lawyers could also again appeal the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.