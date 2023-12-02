Jussie Smollett Loses Appeal For Hate Crime Hoax Conviction

Photo: Getty Images

Jussie Smollett’s attempt to appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime in 2019 has failed.

On Friday (December 1), an Illinois appeals court upheld Smollett’s disorderly conduct conviction, with a three-judge panel voting 2-1, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Smollett will likely return to a Chicago jail to complete his sentence of 150 days. Lawyers could also again appeal the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.

