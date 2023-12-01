YSL Trial Week 1: Jurors Exposed Online, Judge Brings Dog To Court; And Young Thug Means ‘Truly Humbled Under God’

If the first week of the YSL trial is any indication what’s to come in the high-profile case, it’s going to be a wild ride in the upcoming weeks.

The trial centering around Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his YSL crew, known by many as a record label, but referred to as a gang by prosecutors.

There were several eye-opening moments during the first week.

Judge Brings Dog to Court

Before opening statements, Judge Ural Glanville made an announcement involving his service dog.

“Here behind me is this ball that starts jingling,” Glanville said. “And if you hear a jingling sound like a bell, please don’t think that I’m doing anything creepy up here, alright? I have a service dog behind me. His name is Jack. I think some of you may have seen him already. He lives the best life ever. He’s pampered. He’s a Labrador Retriever and he’s about 2-and-a-half, 3 years old at this point in time.”

Glanville urged those in court to not feed the dog.

“If you hear that bell, that’s him moving around. He doesn’t bark. He rarely gets interested in what’s going on, so he might come up here and look, but that’s about it. Don’t bring him any food either, OK? He is spoiled rotten. Please don’t try to throw him any food back here behind me or anything like that. He doesn’t need anything else.”

Jurors Exposed Online

The third day of the Young Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County continued to be filled with drama. The future of the trial could be in jeopardy after a camera accidentally exposed jurors.

During testimony by Detective Mark Delknap, a camera inadvertently captured jurors who were seated in the front row. Judge Ural Glanville stopped court proceedings to discuss the incident with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The clip of the jurors were reposted by the blog site No Jumper and has been shared thousands of times online.

Judge Glanville asked media members to stop filming Delknap.

The Name ‘Young Thug’ Has A Positive Meaning?

In opening statements, defense attorney Brian Steel told jurors that “Thug” stands for “truly humbled under God.” He also said that “Pushing P,” a popular song featuring Young Thug and Gunna, means “pushing positivity.”

Prosecutors Call YSL a Dangerous Gang, But Makes Huge Mistake On Day 1

The prosecutors

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis

About Post Author