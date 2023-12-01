Teenear Collaborates With Ronnie V For Holiday Record, ‘Lonely At Christmas’

Teenear rings the alarm with her holiday record, “Lonely At Christmas,” featuring R&B vocalist Ronnie V.

The two put their own spin on the classic “What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?” originally by The Emotions. However, they bring a scorching chemistry of their own to the track, locking into a slick and seductive back-and-forth.

Directed by Duane Gordon, the accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen with one mistletoe-ready moment after another. It has all the makings of a Gen-Z R&B Christmas staple.

“For me this song truly captures the dynamics of many relationships in our generation. Things often feel “too complicated” but ultimately no one wants to end up lonely on Christmas.” Says Teenear.

Earlier this year, Teenear set the stage for her next era with fan favorite “Come See Me – Pt. 2” with K Camp. Beyond gaining traction on DSPs, it earned critical acclaim. Rated R&B praised her “sultry vocals” and “its charmingly persuasive lines about having a suitor pull up for a night of touch me, tease me.”

Jamaica-born and Miami-based Teenear has consistently captivated audiences. She’s generated millions of streams across various singles and collabs with Lil Baby, Sage The Gemini, and more. Additionally, her personality shined on the popular MTV reality show, Siesta Key.

Now, she levels up as an R&B chanteuse with a whole lot to say.

Singer-Songwriter Teenear, is a rising star in the world of R&B. Her distinctive sound effortlessly blends old school soul with experimental pop, propelling her towards a career of lasting influence that transcends beyond musical prowes.

Inspired by icons like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey, Teenear’s music is the manifestation of her ambition to touch the lives of her listener beyond music. With collaborations from heavy-hitters like Baby, K. Camp, and her label mate Trina Rockstar, Teenear is getting edorsements that speak to her exceptional talent. Teenear’s talent, unwavering determination, and undeniable superstar qualities have earned her the honor of becoming the first-ever singer signed to the legendary Slip N’ Slide Records.

Her standpoint hit songs, “Need Your Love” and “Come See Me,” have garnered international recognition and support. Alongside her music, she has cultivated a fanbase from her prominent role on the hit MTV reality show, “Siesta Key.”

