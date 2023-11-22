Sports

Serena Williams, Ruby Bridges To Join National Women’s Hall Of Fame

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges are set to be inducted into next year’s National Women’s Hall of Fame, per AP News.

The two join the previously announced 2024 inductee class that will be honored during Women’s History Month in March.

“The 2024 class of inductees are scientists, activists, performers, and athletes who are the changemakers of today and inspiration for the women of tomorrow. Their dedication, drive, and talent got them here, and we’re thrilled to honor them on the national stage,” Jennifer Gabriel, the Hall of Fame’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Williams and Bridges became available for the ceremony after its date and location were adjusted, according to a spokesperson. Next year, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will held in New York City and will be televised nationwide.

Inductees for the Hall of Fame are first nominated by the public and then selected by a committee. Other Black nominees include the likes of Loretta Ross, the founder of the National Center for Human Rights Education in Atlanta, and Dr. Patricia Bath, the first Black woman physician to receive a medical patent.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

