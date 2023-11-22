Serena Williams, Ruby Bridges To Join National Women’s Hall Of Fame

Photo: Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges are set to be inducted into next year’s National Women’s Hall of Fame, per AP News.

The two join the previously announced 2024 inductee class that will be honored during Women’s History Month in March.

“The 2024 class of inductees are scientists, activists, performers, and athletes who are the changemakers of today and inspiration for the women of tomorrow. Their dedication, drive, and talent got them here, and we’re thrilled to honor them on the national stage,” Jennifer Gabriel, the Hall of Fame’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Williams and Bridges became available for the ceremony after its date and location were adjusted, according to a spokesperson. Next year, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will held in New York City and will be televised nationwide.

Inductees for the Hall of Fame are first nominated by the public and then selected by a committee. Other Black nominees include the likes of Loretta Ross, the founder of the National Center for Human Rights Education in Atlanta, and Dr. Patricia Bath, the first Black woman physician to receive a medical patent.