10 Black Charities To Support During The Giving Season

The end of the year brings out the spirit of giving, and this year is no different. Many organizations that work around the calendar to give back to communities are opening up to receive annual donations.
To support those reaching out and giving back during this challenging time, check out these 10 Black-led organizations.
Black Male Voter Project
https://blackmalevoterproject.org
Black Women for Wellness
Center for Black Equity
https://centerforblackequity.org/donate
DuSable Museum of African American History
https://www.dusablemuseum.org/support/
Mississippi Center for Justice
https://mscenterforjustice.org/donate/
Louisville Urban League
The National Fair Housing Alliance
https://nationalfairhousing.org/donate/
Prison Inside
https://powerinside.org/donate/
Black Women’s Blueprint
https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/support
Equal Justice Initiative
https://eji.org