10 Black Charities To Support During The Giving Season

The end of the year brings out the spirit of giving, and this year is no different. Many organizations that work around the calendar to give back to communities are opening up to receive annual donations.

To support those reaching out and giving back during this challenging time, check out these 10 Black-led organizations.

Black Male Voter Project

https://blackmalevoterproject.org

Black Women for Wellness

Center for Black Equity

https://centerforblackequity.org/donate

DuSable Museum of African American History

https://www.dusablemuseum.org/support/

Mississippi Center for Justice

https://mscenterforjustice.org/donate/

Louisville Urban League

The National Fair Housing Alliance

https://nationalfairhousing.org/donate/

Prison Inside

https://powerinside.org/donate/

Black Women’s Blueprint

https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/support

Equal Justice Initiative

https://eji.org

