10 Black Charities To Support During The Giving Season

  • Black Information Network
The end of the year brings out the spirit of giving, and this year is no different. Many organizations that work around the calendar to give back to communities are opening up to receive annual donations. 

To support those reaching out and giving back during this challenging time, check out these 10 Black-led organizations. 

Black Male Voter Project
https://blackmalevoterproject.org

 

 
 
 
 
 
Black Women for Wellness

HOME

 

 
 
 
 
 
Center for Black Equity
https://centerforblackequity.org/donate

 

 
 
 
 
 
DuSable Museum of African American History

https://www.dusablemuseum.org/support/

 

 
 
 
 
 
Mississippi Center for Justice
https://mscenterforjustice.org/donate/

 

 
 
 
 
 
Louisville Urban League

Donate Now!

 

 
 
 
 
 
The National Fair Housing Alliance
https://nationalfairhousing.org/donate/

 

 
 
 
 
 
Prison Inside
https://powerinside.org/donate/

 

 
 
 
 
 
Black Women’s Blueprint
https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/support

 

 
 
 
 
 
Equal Justice Initiative
https://eji.org

 

 
 
 
 
 
For even more organizations, please click here and here.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

