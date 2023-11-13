Stop Cop City Protests and Day of Action Planned for Monday, Nov. 13

Although the controversial Atlanta Police and public safety training center, commonly known as Cop City is approximately 40 percent constructed opponent of the project have called for a “Day of Action” on Monday, Nov. 13 in an effort to “bring construction to a halt,” organizers say. “If the city government does not halt construction in order to listen to the people, then we will simply have to do it ourselves: a People’s Stop Work Order,” activists said on the protest’s event page. Opponents of the training facility say they are concerned that the state of the art police training facility will militarize police and result in more police brutality and police slayings of Black and Brown residents.

Other detractors of the project say the true costs of the training facility will likely double, in terms of construction costs and human tragedy. Hundreds of Atlanta residents gathered at Atlanta City Hall to speak against legislation that would authorize an additional $33.5 million in public funding for proposed Atlanta Police Department training compound which will be built in unincorporated Dekalb County. The project has reportedly exceeded its original budget due to loss of private funders and increased expenses related to the widespread public opposition to the project.

The last formal mobilization on May 15 broke previous City Council records for the longest in-person public comment at any Atlanta City Council with a 7-hour-long comment session.

ounds in his head, torso, hands and legs. The proposed building site is also the site where a young protestor was shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper. Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, also known as Tortuguita , was a Venezuelan environmental activist and eco-anarchist who was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper after an officer was wounded in the leg during a raid of the Stop Cop City encampment on January 18, 2023. However on April 20, 2023 a Dekalb County medical examiner revealed that Teran was shot 57 times with w

Jimmy Hill, father of Jimmy Atchinson who was shot and killed four years ago, by Atlanta police officer Sung Kim, said in an earlier interview that killing of the young protestor reminds him of his own personal police related tragedy. Atchison was was unarmed when he was shot in the face after a foot chase with Kim.

“When I think of [Tortuguita], and I saw that they were on their knees, I think about my son, who received [contradictory commands] and was killed.”

Cop City developers expect to break ground possibly as early as August of this year.

