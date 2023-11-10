Former Cop Who Punched, Slammed Black Teen’s Head In Video Indicted

Photo: Warren Police Department

A former Michigan jail police officer who was caught on camera punching a Black teenager and slamming his head was indicted on federal charges recently, according to ClickOnDetroit. Matthew Rodriguez, 48, was set to be arraigned this week in federal court after authorities accused him of using “unreasonable and excessive force” against 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith during jail booking.

Smith was arrested on felony carjacking and weapons charges on June 13 and Rodriguez processed him at the Warren Police Department jail. Around 6 a.m., security cameras recorded Rodriguez and Smith exchanging words before the cop lunged at the teen.

Footage shows Rodriguez “forcing [Smith] into the cinder block wall using his right leg and body,” according to a July criminal complaint. The officer reportedly picked and spun Smith around before slamming him on the ground. As two other officers rushed in to restrain the 19-year-old, Rodriguez continued his assault by punching and kicking the victim. At one point, the cop grabbed the teen by his hair and slammed his head into the floor.

According to the FBI, Smith didn’t have any weapons on him, had his hands in his pocket, and didn’t try to fight back against Rodriguez. Following the attack, Rodriguez was caught on camera shoving the teenager into the jail cell. Smith later received medical care for “swelling and bruising in the area to the right side of his nose,” the complaint reads.

After police officers reported Rodriguez for the assault, the 48-year-old reportedly false statements to Warren Police about the incident. He was initially put on leave but later fired within weeks of the attack. On November 3, a grand jury indicted him for deprivation of rights under color of law and falsifying records.

Smith has also filed a lawsuit against Rodriguez, the City of Warren, and the two police officers who restrained him during the beatdown.

