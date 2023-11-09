Atlanta Bars may Extend Last Call in Time for New Year

Atlanta night clubs may get an extension on business hours if a plan proposed by Atlanta City Councilman Julian Bond is approved. Bond has suggested that bars and night clubs be allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. Currently last call in these establishments is 2:30 a.m.

“This has several potential impacts on our city. There is a potential source to raising revenue…it could be very stimulating to some of the late-night bars and restaurants,” said City Councilman Michael Bond.

“The incidents of crime, of the late DUIs has been curtailed, so that is going to be part of the discussion…how do you balance that?” Bond told FOX 5.

The proposal includes plans to pay for surveillance cameras in areas with historic crime patterns. Bond said the extra revenue could also be used to pay for programs centered around public safety like APD’s take-home car program.

If passed the ordinance would go into effect on Dec. 31.

