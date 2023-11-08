Election Night In Metro Atlanta: Results From Key Races

Results are in from Election Night 2023. In the metro Atlanta area, there were several key races.

In Atlanta, there were elections involving five of the nine members of the Board of Education. All five races have incumbents with a total of 10 candidates running.

Ken Zeff defeated Michelle Olympiadis for the District 3 seat; Erika Mitchell defeated Raynard Johnson in District 5; Tamara Jones leads Alfred Brooks by 1% for District 7 At Large; and Jessica Johnson defeated Nkoyo Lewis for District 9 At Large.

In DeKalb County, voters had the opportunities to choose on referendums dealing with taxes. One involves the continuation of property tax relief for six years for homeowners with a homestead exemption.

DeKalb County have projections that the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) will save homeowners in the county about a billion dollars.

Voters chose the Suspension of SPLOST and Approval of EHOST.

Another item on the ballot was a one percent special purpose local option sales and use tax (SPLOST) where voters chose “Yes.”

This one will spread out sales tax revenues to more projects, including parks and libraries. DeKalb County has projected that the tax would generate about $850 million over six years.

Several mayoral elections also took place in metro Atlanta.

Jazzmin Cobble won re-election as the mayor of Stonecrest; Bianca Broom won re-election as the mayor of College Park; and John Lampl won re-election as the mayor of Morrow.

