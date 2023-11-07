DTLR, Nike Collaborates With Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum for New Experience To Honor Hip-Hop 50

Trap Music Museum, a symbol of Atlanta’s rich hip-hop culture, announces a historic collaboration with brands DTLR and Nike, a leading urban and athletic retailer, to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop history and its influence on streetwear fashion and classic silhouettes we love.

Held at Trap Music Museum on November 9th, this experience entitled “The South Got Something to Say: Series,” will mark a significant milestone in the world of music, fashion and urban culture. More specifically, highlighting the Southern rap artists who have carved their own lane in the fabric of the music genre while showcasing the evolution of sneaker culture and streetwear fashion.

This unique celebration hosted by Trap Music Museum owner Tip “T.I.” Harris and legendary Radio Personality Greg Street, will encompass an unveiling of the latest “South Got Something To Say” exhibit, where past present and future Southern rap icons will be showcased including the evolution of the fashion moments created by the musical legends. Guests will also be able to take photos and shoot content in the curated men’s and women’s basketball locker room, compete in an AR dance challenge with the Trap Music Museum’s notorious grandma, as well as dine on deliciously crafted food and cocktails provided by Slim & Huskies and Hennessy.

“We are thrilled to partner with DTLR to celebrate the legacy of Southern hip-hop,” said James Miller, Head of Marketing for Trap Music Museum. “This collaboration underscores the power of music to bring people together, and we’re excited to share our history, our artists, our fashion and our stories that have helped make hip-hop what it is today.”

The museum’s commitment to preserving and sharing the history of the genre aligns perfectly with DTLR and Nike’s dedication to urban culture and fashion. “The influence of hip-hop extends far beyond just music—it’s a culture, a lifestyle, and a movement,” said Shawn Caesar, Vice President of Marketing at DTLR, Inc. “We’re proud to partner with Trap Music Museum to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop , which also aligns with our 40th year anniversary, we look forward to connecting with our customers and celebrating the evolution of DTLR and our love for fashion, music and community.

