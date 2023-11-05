‘Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience’ Plays In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

Dominion Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce that its annual holiday treasure, the gospel adaptation of acclaimed poet and playwright, Langston Hughes’ original Broadway song-play, Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience will run for two weeks.

A few of the returning star cast members include Latrice Pace (Stellar- and Grammy-nominated gospel group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, Suzi Bass Award, What’s Done in the Dark, Scissors, I Know I’ve Been Changed), Dathan Thigpen (Beyoncé’s Black Is King, Scary Movie 5, Sunday Best All Stars, The Haves and the Have Nots, Madea’s Neighbors from Hell), Joseph “JoJo” Clarke (America’s Got Talent, BET’s Joyful Noise, Inside Edition, The View, David Letterman Show, Good Morning America ), and Lawrence Flowers (2023 Suzi Bass Nominee, Billboard chart topper).

Tony Award-winning Joaquina Kalukango; multi-award-winning actress, Monique; Lelee of 3X-Grammy Nominated group, SWV; Award Winning actress Terri Vaughn, and more are just a few of the celebrities who have seen highly anticipated Dominion Entertainment Group productions.

The soul-stirring show opens in a modern day African-American church on Christmas Day, filled with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies, and down-home preaching, and ultimately recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph, resplendent in African costumes, to Bethlehem, accompanied by a rousing repertoire of old-fashioned spirituals.

The African-American viewpoint, thrilling voices, exciting dance, spectacular costumes, and glorious gospel music continue to make Black Nativity a truly unique and entertaining theatrical experience. The holiday production will run at the newly renovated Ferst Center of the Arts on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta, Georgia. This joyous evening brings the real meaning of faith and love to life for the entire family.

