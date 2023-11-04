Digital Daily

GOP Governor Candidate Daniel Cameron Compared To Uncle Tom In New Ad

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R) was likened to “Uncle Tom” in an ad urging residents to vote against him ahead of the upcoming election.

In a radio ad released by Black Voters Matters PAC, Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general who failed to bring charges against the three officers who fired at Breonna Taylor, was branded as “Uncle Daniel Cameron.” The organization, which works to “increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities,” told listeners of the ad that “all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk” and reminded voters that Cameron was “the same man who refused to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.”

A second, digital ad compared Cameron to Stephen, an enslaved character in “Django Unchained” who was loyal to a white plantation owner

#BlackVotersMatter isn’t letting up with the attack ads aimed at Republican @DanielCameronAG.

Cameron called the Black Voters Matters ads “racist.”

“I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment,” he said. “I don’t support their policies, so the Left attacks me for my skin color. These racist attacks have been happening for years and the media has either enabled or ignored them.”

Meanwhile, Cameron promoted an ad from the Bluegrass Freedom Action PAC in which former President Donald Trump encourages voters to support the gubernatorial candidate. Cameron said he was “proud to be endorsed by President Trump” and pledged to support efforts to beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Cameron previously came under fire when no officers faced charges in the death of Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed during a no-knock raid of her apartment in 2020. The GOP candidate will face off against Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the gubernatorial election on Tuesday (November 7).

