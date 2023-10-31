Lil Darius Releases New Single, Music Video With Tay Keith ‘About Us’

Lil Darius teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer Tay Keith [Travis Scott, Drake] for a new single and music video entitled “About Us” via Encore Recordings.

On “About Us,” Darius openly gets in his feelings, and he pulls listeners into his world. His signature melodic delivery coasts over Tay Keith’s slick 808-laden beat. The momentum culminates on the chantable chorus, “I know your friends don’t want us to be involved, but this ain’t about them, this about us.”

The accompanying visual depicts the ultimate lavish date night with influencer Alabama Barker who notably co-stars in the visual. They stroll around Rodeo Drive, enjoy a luxe dinner, and lounge together undeniably in love. It showcases an enviable evening.

“About Us” continues Darius’s momentum in the wake of “Meant 4 You.”

Last month, Lil Darius released “Lamborghini Boys” with Tay Keith featuring Nardo Wick. It has piled up 769K Spotify streams and 630K YouTube views on the music video.

Earlier this summer, Darius dropped “Been Turnt” [with Skilla Baby]. It has already amassed 174k-plus Spotify streams and 598K YouTube views on the music video.

View video below:

About Post Author