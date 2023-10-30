Kendrick Lamar Cloned, But There’s No Duplicating The Original: ONE MusicFest Review

Kendrick Lamar has always found unique ways to bring theatrics to his live show. Serving as the headlining act of the 2023 ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, Lamar presented a new visual story for a performance that featured art pieces, fireworks, and clones.

That’s right, six men who represented clones of Kendrick Lamar hit the stage wearing large overalls, blue bandanas around their necks, and blue Cortez Nikes. Throughout the performance, the clones would move around the stage, dancing, skateboarding, and shooting dice.

However, the clones could never duplicate the original.

For nearly two hours, the Compton-raised emcee took festival-goers on a journey from standout albums Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,To Pimp A Butterfly, DAMN, and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

With the instrumental from the “The Heart Part 5” playing, Kendrick hit the stage wearing a red jumpsuit and custom L.A. Dodgers hat with the words “PG Lang.”

He opened his set with his pandemic-inspired hit, “N95,” before going into “Element.” Kendrick took a moment to speak about one of his first shows in Atlanta which took place at The Tabernacle in 2012. This was right before his stardom and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City would take him to new heights. He performed “A.D.H.D” from his independent project released prior to GKMC, Section 80.

But Kendrick would lean heavily on classics from the albums Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and DAMN, performing songs “Backseat Freestyle,” “Swimming Pools,” and the rambunctious “M.A.A.D City.”

He slowed things down a bit with the Rihanna-assisted “Loyalty,” before performing the super lyrical hit “DNA” and “Be Humble.”

Kendrick would inspire with the song “Count Me Out” where he raps, “This time around, I trust myself/Please everybody else but myself/All else fails, I was myself/Out done fear, out done myself/This year, you better one yourself.”

On the smooth and aspirational “Money Trees,” Kendrick recalls moments of visualizing a better life through financial means.

He urged the crowd to rap “Don’t Kill My Vibe” a capella, telling the audience it was the first time it had been done in the same rhythm.

The loudest response came with Kendrick’s performance of “Alright,” a song that became the de facto anthem for protests that were sparked over the killings of unarmed Black people in America.

Kendrick would end his set with “Savior,” asking the rhetorical question, “Are you happy for me?”

Overall, Kendrick represents an era where the last great rappers thrived. Without counting his counterparts J. Cole and Drake, there may not be another artist currently in hip-hop who could accomplish similar feats in music.

Photos Exclusively By Norman Johnson for ADW

