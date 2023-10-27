Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Queen Latifah, Marvin Sapp, Lil Wayne And More Honored At Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame

Several of the most powerful figures in music and entertainment were inducted into the 2023 Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame in Atlanta.

This year’s inductees include Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Queen Latifah, Marvin Sapp, Busta Rhymes, Magic Johnson, Lil Wayne, and Mahalia Jackson.

“I want to thank the city of Atlanta, College Park, Fulton County. And God today. It’s a perfect day for this to happen in the city of Atlanta,” Dupri said after receiving his honor.

Atlanta has become one of the most prominent cities in terms of music and entertainment. The music scene has thrived over the past three decades due to artists like Dupri and Austin who helped to lay the groundwork for the city to have a thriving music industry.

To honor Black music, the Black American Music Association was founded in 2017 as a membership trade organization for music industry professionals, creators, scholars, music industry stakeholders and communities at large. It’s dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting the legacy and the future of Black music.

The joint announcement was made by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC).

Founders of the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame include Demmette Guidry (BAMAssoc), Erica Thomas (GEC), Michael Mauldin (BAMAssoc) and Catherine Brewton (GEC).

In a statement announcing the 2023 honorees, Brewton said, “This year’s inductees embody Black excellence and individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come.”

