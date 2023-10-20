Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith Marriage ‘Tumultuous’ At Her Book Event

Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith is showing his support for Jada Pinkett Smith amid what he called their “tumultuous” relationship.

On Wednesday (October 18), Will appeared at a promotional event for Jada’s new memoir, “Worthy,” in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, per CNN.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith said at the event. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’”

Will’s comments come after Jada revealed that the two have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016. In follow-up interviews, the actress clarified that the two were working toward “healing” their relationship.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she said earlier this week. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

“There’s no divorce on paper,” Jada continued. “We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

On Wednesday, Smith praised Jada for her sacrifices while referring to their relationship as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

The couple’s children, Jaden and Willow, were also present at Wednesday’s event along with Will’s son, Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.