Fani Willis Blasts Donald Trump For Claiming She Had Relationship With Gang Member

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has faced threats and disparaging remarks since indicting former President Donald Trump.

Some of the remarks have come from Trump himself, a person known to use words to harm.

One of the claims that Trump has made against Willis is that she had a sexual relationship with an alleged gang member.

While speaking in Windham, New Hampshire in August, Trump called Willis “racist” and claimed that she had a relationship with a member of YSL, the same organization led by Young Thug and currently facing RICO charges.

“They say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. I guess they say that they were after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang, or a gang member,” Trump said.

Trump’s claim stems from an article where YSL member Mondo spoke about being a former client of Willis when she worked as a defense attorney in 2019. Mondo spoke about having some “auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type” of talks with Willis as he was seeking legal guidance. However, he never mentioned a romantic affair with Willis.

During an interview on Politically Georgia, Willis responded to the “craziest” accusation.

“I’m like, ‘A 17-year-old? Like what? I like ‘em old!’” Willis said. “So, you have these personal moments where you’re like, ‘Why am I being personally attacked and all I’m out here trying to do is my job?'”

She continued, “If you are a leader, you’re gonna be attacked, and so, there are some days I’m human and I’m really angry or I’m hurt that somebody would tell a baldfaced lie on me.”

And earlier this month, Willis told the Fulton County Board of Commissioners that she has faced racial threats.

“(The threats) come in through my phone line, they come into the magistrate court, they come in through written letter, they come in through text message,” Willis said.

In July, Willis received a racially-charged email that read, “Fani Willis-Corrupt (N-word). The message in the email read, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat w–e.”

The highly-publicized case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

After his indictment along with 18 co-defendants, Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers.

