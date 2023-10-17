Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Backlash from Kids Willow and Jaden Smith for Tell-All Book

Celebrity memoirs often give readers insights into the personal lives of the authors, but reactions to such revelations can vary widely, from support to criticism. However, Jada Pinkett Smith’s book Worthy is an eye-opening perspective on life inside the Smith household and the couple’s bedroom and it’s wreaking havoc on the rest of the Smith clan.

Recently two of the couple’s three children, celebrities in their own right Willow, 25, and Jaden 21 expressed dismay at their mother’s decision to release intimate details of the family’s affairs and cause great pain and embarrassment to Pursuit of Happyness star Will Smith.

Even more surprisingly, Pinkett Smith said she believes that she and Will will reconcile and that she planned to move back in to take care of him, because “he is getting old.”

But Pinkett-Smith is on a tell-all kick ahead of the release e of her book Worthy,” and is airing her dirty laundry even at the cost of exposing Will Smith and his vulnerabilities.

And fans are criticizing her for putting the entire family in a not-so-bright spotlight.

The often loud and bombastic sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on the controversy that was one of Hollywood’s favorite couples and Jada Pinkett’s dizzying array of shocking revelations.

Smith said his wife’s memoir, titled Worthy, “kind of woke him up” and that he has now realized she is more “resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood,” he said thoughtfully in a recent interview.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he added.

After laying bare the couple’s marital status and admitting that she and the Men and Black and Independence Day star have separated for more than seven years, Smith blasted her for airing the family business, even taking a dig at her for her alleged involvement with her son’s friend.

Worthy documents several key moments in Pinkett Smith’s life, including the times she felt neglected by her parents who suffered from addiction, her days of dealing drugs in Baltimore, the time her close friend Tupac Shakur wrote “I want to marry you” while incarcerated, her journey to reclaiming her identity and her relationship with Smith, a “Fresh Prince” charming she thought would rescue her.

“Did you have to go and tell everybody? Why does everybody have to know,” Smith said. “Why? Why did everybody have to know? You didn’t tell everybody what you did while you were doing it.

“There wasn’t no porn movie. Wasn’t no X-rated movie. Why? Because it was none of our business. So, why talk about it? Keep it to yourself. And you keep it to yourself, not just because it’s yourself, but because there’s a man who loves you. Who married you. He deserve that? Seriously, he deserve that? Somebody gotta say that to Jada Pinkett Smith, plain and simple.”

Smith also mentioned the entanglement that Jada had years ago with August Alsina.

“I know he’s the friend of your son, who’s 21 years younger than you,” Smith said. “What you do is your business. Any woman who wants to be a cougar with a dude of legal age that is your business. But, the operative words are ‘your business.’

“Tell me anywhere biblically and scripture-wise where it encourages you to publicize your personal business for profit when it negatively affects your spouse.”

Chris Rock apparently got it right when he addressed the subject of the slap in his comedy special, stating that “she hurt him more than I ever could have.” Now after Pinkett-Smith claimed that Rock asked her out after her separation, he’s telling her to keep his name out of her mouth.

