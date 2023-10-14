Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Shocked’ Will Smith Called Her ‘Wife’ After Oscars Slap

Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett said she was “shocked” that her husband, Will Smith, referred to her as his “wife” immediately after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Jada, who also recently revealed that she and Will have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016, revealed new details surrounding the infamous slap during an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb.

After Chris made a joke about Jada’s alopecia, Will walked on stage and slapped the comedian during the Academy Awards. As he returned to his seat, Will shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Jada said she was “really shocked” to hear Will call her his wife because he hadn’t used that word in years. The actress also revealed that Chris apologized for his comments when the awards cut to commercial break.

In a clip of the interview released earlier this week, Jada admitted that she and Will were still legally married but had been separated for seven years.

“It was not a divorce on paper,” Hoda clarified in the interview.

“Right,” Jada responded.

“…but it was a divorce,” Hoda added.

“Divorce,” Jada admitted.

The full interview aired Friday (October 13) ahead of the October 17 release of Jada’s memoir “Worthy.”