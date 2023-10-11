BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Best Moments You Should Know About

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired nationally to honor this year’s most impactful artists and celebrate Hip-Hop 50. Held in Atlanta, the ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe and featured performances by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh; Kid Capri; D-Nice; Glo Rilla; and more.

Below are the top five moments from hip-hop’s biggest night.

Jermaine Dupri Welcomes BET to Atlanta with “So So Def Tribute”

Jermaine Dupri took the audience down memory lane with a performance that proved his catalogue could compete against anyone in a Verzuz. Dupri started his performance by honoring Kris Kross, the kid duo that Dupri produced in the early ’90s. He would then join Ludacris for an astounding performance of “Welcome To Atlanta” where images of Atlanta legends such as Maynard Jackson, Deion Sanders, and OutKast were shown on a large LED screen on stage. Dupri would also bring out the “King of Crunk” Lil Jon, Chingy and Tyrese, and Dem Franchize Boyz. The set would close with rap verses from Bow Wow and Da Brat.

LL Cool J, Rakim & Marley Marl

To honor the legendary producer Marley Marl, two hip-hop’s most decorated rappers hit the stage. Rakim provided a masterclass on lyricism by performing his hits “Eric B. Is President” and “Paid In Full.” LL Cool J took the crowd’s energy to another level by proving that he can still rock a show properly at age 55. Showing no signs of slowing down, the iconic rapper performed hits such as “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Rock The Bells.”

Ladies First

In today’s hip-hop, the women rule. It became obvious with crowd’s response to performances by Sexyy Red and Glo Rilla. Moreover, newcomers Scar Lip and Lola Brooke proved their lyrical skills while being featured on the show’s popular “Cypher” segments.

DJ Drama, Trap Music and the Mixtape Era

DJ Drama took the crowd to the early 2000s, a time when he launched his Gangsta Grillz mixtape brand following his time as a student at Clark Atlanta University. DJ Drama would showcase Trap music legends T.I. and Jeezy. T.I. performed his early hit “Dope Boys,” and Jeezy gave the crowd several songs from his classic mixtape with Drama, “Trap or Die.”

Symba’s Freestyle

The “Cypher” segment stands as a feature of the BET Hip Hop Awards that allows rappers to show their true skills. West Coast artist Symba stood out this year with a prolific freestyle that eventually went viral on social media.

