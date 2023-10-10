Georgia Republicans Attempt To Punish Fani Willis For Indicting Donald Trump

Several Republican senators in Georgia are attempting to reprimand Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis months after her sweeping RICO Indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

The complaint, filed by Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch and Georgia Sen. Jason Anavitarte, claims that Willis “improperly cherry-picked cases to further her personal political agenda.” They are asking the newly formed Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission to sanction Willis.

The Republican lawmakers also attempt to link multiple deaths at the Fulton County Jail to Willis because they claim she created a “special grand jury to investigate her political adversaries.”

Under the new Senate Bill 92 signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission could begin receiving complaints this month. A five-member panel can investigate the complaints and decide whether to bring formal charges, and a separate three-member panel will issue orders and opinions.

DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston and a bipartisan group filed a lawsuit against the new law. Senate Bill 92 could be in violation of the First Amendment. The oversight committee can remain confidential during its investigation meaning the public or media would not have access to the information gathered by the committee

However, Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled that the lawsuit failed to prove how freezing the law would prevent “immediate and “irreparable injury.”

But while Republicans are seeking to sanction Willis, Gov. Kemp has said that Willis did nothing wrong by indicting Trump.

Kemp dismissed the notion that he would support attempts to have Willis removed stating that there is no evidence that she and her office is doing anything illegal.

“We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior,” Kemp said.

Willis has yet to respond to the complaint.

