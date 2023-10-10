Exclusive: Jermaine Dupri Collaborates With MARTA To Reveal Bus That Honors 30th Anniversary Of So So Def

Jermaine Dupri collaborated with MARTA to reveal a custom bus that commemorates the 30th anniversary of Dupri’s record label So So Def.

MARTA revealed the custom wrapped bus at Atlanta 50th Hip-Hop located at 65 Upper Alabama St SW. The transit bus route (Route 89 – Old National Highway) operates North/South through Dupri’s old neighborhood, College Park, to alternating termini in Union City and City of Riverdale along Best Rd., Sullivan Rd., and Old National Hwy.

Points of Interest include: Old National Village, Atl. Metro Studios, Riverdale Town Ctr., and Riverdale City Hall.

Dupri spoke with ADW about the special moment.

“It’s an amazing moment in my life,” Dupri said. “To know that I had to walk to Old National HWY to catch this same bus. It’s amazing to know that people who live in that neighborhood can get an opportunity to see this. It should be inspiring to the kids who live there. I feel like this is one of the most Atlanta things that I can do. This is something that belongs to the city.”

