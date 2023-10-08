Entrepreneur Makes History, Launches First Black-Owned Credit Monitoring Company

Photo: Quintel Sumrall, the visionary entrepreneur behind ISeeCredit.com (Photo, BlackNews.com).

In a historic milestone for the financial and technology sectors, Quintel Sumrall, the visionary entrepreneur behind ISeeCredit.com, has become the first African American to own a credit monitoring company. His groundbreaking venture is set to reshape the landscape of identity theft protection and credit monitoring services.

In a world where financial security and personal data protection are paramount, Sumrall saw the need for innovative solutions that prioritize inclusivity and accessibility for all. A recent CNBC report found that 2 in 5 Americans have not learned how credit scores are determined.

ISeeCredit.com aims to change the wave of financial illiteracy by helping clients “understand the pulse of their credit scores.” ISeeCredit.com offers a deep dive into a client’s credit history, going a step beyond the numbers given by the three powerhouse credit bureaus.

Sumrall, a seasoned credit repair expert, recognized that identity theft and credit fraud disproportionately affect marginalized communities, including people of color. With this insight, he embarked on a mission to create credit monitoring and insurance software that is not only cutting-edge but also affordable and accessible to everyone.

The new credit monitoring company, ISeeCredit.com, is poised to revolutionize the industry with its state-of-the-art technology and unwavering commitment to customer protection. Their proprietary software combines robust identity theft prevention with real-time credit monitoring, providing individuals and families with peace of mind and control over their financial futures.

Sumrall stated, “Our goal is to make financial security and credit protection a reality for every American, regardless of their background or income level. We want to empower individuals to take control of their financial health and provide them with the tools they need to safeguard their identity.”

The company’s innovative approach has already gained the attention of industry leaders and investors, who see the potential for ISeeCredit.com to become a driving force in the credit monitoring and identity theft protection market.

As Sumrall breaks new ground as the first black man to own a credit monitoring company, he is not only creating a legacy for himself but also opening doors for underrepresented entrepreneurs in the financial technology sector.

