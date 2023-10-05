Education

Claudine Gay Will Make History As Harvard’s First-Ever Black President

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Harvard just named its first Black president in the school’s 386-year history.

According to NBC News, Harvard announced Thursday (December 15) that Claudine Gay will serve as the ivy league’s 30th president beginning July 1. Her appointment comes after Lawrence Bacow stepped down as president, citing that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“Claudine is a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence, to championing both the value and the values of higher education and research, to expanding opportunity, and to strengthening Harvard as a fount of ideas and a force for good in the world,” Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of Harvard’s presidential search committee, said in a statement.

Gay will make history as Harvard’s first Black president, and she is only the second woman to hold the position. She is set to be the only Black president currently in the Ivy League and the second Black woman ever.

Her early challenges as president may include fallout from the Supreme Court’s review of affirmative action. SCOTUS Justices are weighing challenges to admission processes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web