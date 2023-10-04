Video of Jacksonville Cops Beating 24-Year-Old Black Man Goes Viral

The family of Le’Keian Woods, the 24-year-old Black man brutally beaten by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) on Friday, have hired nationally renowned Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels to fight for justice as the incident has sparked local and national outrage. Daniels today publicly released video of the beating which has already gone viral on social media.

According to the family, Woods was beaten by multiple JSO officers after being pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation on Friday, September 29. The incident bears a striking similarity to the 2019 killing of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson. Johnson was also pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation before being fatally shot by JSO officer Josue Garriga.

The video shows uniformed and plain clothes officers repeatedly assaulting Woods, striking him and slamming his head into the ground even after he is handcuffed. Daniels, who also represents Johnson’s family, says the kind of unrestrained violence depicted in the video is absolutely unacceptable.

“If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head in the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face,” says Daniels. “He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer. He’s lucky to be alive.”

Friday’s incident occurs amid strained race relations in Jacksonville after 21-year-old white supremacist Ryan Palmeter gunned down and killed three Black residents at a Dollar General in Jacksonville’s predominantly Black New Town neighborhood last month thrust the Florida community into the national spotlight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department has yet to publicly release body cam video of Friday’s incident nor have they publicly identified the officers involved.

Click HERE to view pictures and video of the beating.

About Post Author