Atlanta Fashion Week To Kick-Off This Week: Here’s What You Should Know

Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) will kick-off this week. Presented by BMW, ATLFW is known for celebrating creativity and innovation in the fashion industry.

During ATLFW, BMW will create an immersive experience at Underground Atlanta on Oct. 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM ET. The BMW Lounge Experience will be a highlight of the fashion week, offering attendees a unique blend of fashion, art, entertainment, and automotive excellence.

Key highlights of the BMW Lounge Experience at ATLFW include:

1. Fashion Presentations: Witness exclusive fashion presentations featuring cutting-edge designs alongside BMW’s iconic vehicles.

2. ATLFW Live Stage: Enjoy dynamic panel discussions featuring industry experts, fashion designers, and thought leaders discussing the latest trends and innovations in the fashion world.

3. Live DJ Experiences: Enjoy the beats of live DJs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

4. Car Models on Display: Explore BMW’s latest car models, on display for fashion enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike.

5. Photo Moments: Capture memorable moments against the backdrop of BMW’s luxury cars and unique art installations. 6. Communal Art Public Canvas: Immerse yourself in artistic expression with a communal art canvas, where attendees can leave their creative mark.

7. Car Service for VIP Guests: VIP attendees will have the opportunity to experience BMW’s exceptional car service, ensuring they arrive at the event in style and comfort.

Atlanta Fashion Week has become a prominent platform for emerging and established fashion designers to showcase their talent, and this partnership with BMW further solidifies the event’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and style. “We are delighted to welcome BMW as our official automotive partner for Atlanta Fashion Week,” said Angela Watts, the founder and organizer of ATLFW.

“BMW’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to showcase the best in the fashion industry. We believe this partnership will elevate the ATLFW experience for all our attendees.” BMW Group is a global leader in the automotive industry, known for its commitment to luxury, innovation, and performance. With a rich history dating back over a century, BMW continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering and design. The brand is synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology, making it a natural partner for Atlanta Fashion Week.

“The joy of dressing is art, The joy of driving is art. When you merge the two, you create something special like a Van Gogh, Picasso, Bansky or even a Basquiat. That’s why, I’m excited for the partnership between the Atlanta BMW Dealers and Atlanta Fashion Week. We are creating something special that will be remembered for decades like a fine piece of art,” said Gregory G. Grant, BMW Area Manager, Atlanta. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unique fusion of fashion and automotive luxury at the BMW Lounge Experience during Atlanta Fashion Week on October 6, 2023. Join us for a day of style, innovation, and inspiration.

Featured Designers: Goat by James King, Ade by Femi, ABL Creations, Splashed by DKG, Kultured Misfits, LXXV Official, Sylvia Mollie (former Project Runway contestant), Kerencia, RICCHEEZA, ICAN Clothing, Alani Taylor, Tracy Nicole Clothing, GardedNvelope, Spiritual Cowboy and Brain Love.

