Digital Daily

Twitter Reacts To White Substitute Wearing Black Teacher’s AKA Jacket

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A white substitute teacher has sparked backlash after she appeared to wear another teacher’s AKA jacket in a photo that’s gone viral.

On Thursday (September 28), a social media user shared a photo of the sub sporting a letterman jacket for Alpha Kappa Alpha organization, the oldest Greek-letter organization for African American college women.

“Y’all why i’m in class and we got a sub and she gon grab our teacher’s AKA jacket and put it on and then we tryna explain to her and tell her to take it off and SHE WONT DO IT LMFAOOOO,” the user captioned the photo on X, formerly Twitter.

In a second photo, the social media user showed her shocked expression seemingly directed toward the sub’s actions.

Social media users were quick to call out the sub for wearing the coveted letters. Some pointed out that the substitute shouldn’t be wearing another teacher’s clothes, while others called out the “disrespect” of a non-member wearing an AKA jacket.

See their reactions below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web