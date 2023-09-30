Twitter Reacts To White Substitute Wearing Black Teacher’s AKA Jacket

Photo: Getty Images

A white substitute teacher has sparked backlash after she appeared to wear another teacher’s AKA jacket in a photo that’s gone viral.

On Thursday (September 28), a social media user shared a photo of the sub sporting a letterman jacket for Alpha Kappa Alpha organization, the oldest Greek-letter organization for African American college women.

“Y’all why i’m in class and we got a sub and she gon grab our teacher’s AKA jacket and put it on and then we tryna explain to her and tell her to take it off and SHE WONT DO IT LMFAOOOO,” the user captioned the photo on X, formerly Twitter.

y’all why i’m in class and we got a sub and she gon grab our teacher’s AKA jacket and put it on😭 and then we tryna explain to her and tell her to take it off and SHE WONT DO IT LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/A6Qc7tR8Rd — pillow princess 🎀 (@ursk1nnysavior) September 28, 2023

In a second photo, the social media user showed her shocked expression seemingly directed toward the sub’s actions.

Social media users were quick to call out the sub for wearing the coveted letters. Some pointed out that the substitute shouldn’t be wearing another teacher’s clothes, while others called out the “disrespect” of a non-member wearing an AKA jacket.

See their reactions below.

why she putting on her jacket even if it was plain 😭 — $AG ♐︎ (@l0velillyy) September 28, 2023

The AKAs are about to be outside her house like pic.twitter.com/aUvjj91orE — General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) September 28, 2023

That is… so racially motivated I can’t even speak rn. 😭😭 — Nasanaii! ~ 💋 (@iitznasanaii) September 29, 2023

Yooooo!!!!! Them AKAs gone be outside ya school tomorrow 😂😂😂😂 — Self Centered Leo ♌️ (@WeeshBeng) September 29, 2023

That’s because she doesn’t respect Black culture. — Ish (@ishcontent) September 28, 2023