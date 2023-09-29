Tabitha Brown To Headline Hallmark’s Mahogany Moment In Atlanta

Hallmark Mahogany will introduce its first-ever branded experiential activation, The Mahogany Moment. The event will be held at the historical Georgia Freight Depot, located in metro Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 1.

The Mahogany Moment is designed to motivate and empower Black women storytellers, artists, small business owners, creators, and more to transform their inspirations into action. “For nearly 40 years, Hallmark Mahogany has connected with Black women through its creative expertise and the successful expansion into a lifestyle brand,” said Alexis Kerr, vice president of Hallmark Mahogany. “I am thrilled to continue that with Mahogany Moment by uniting talented Black women in a dynamic gathering, providing them with a platform to network, gain empowerment, and effectively accelerate their creativity.”

The Mahogany Moment will bring Black women together, across generations, to Learn, Connect and Thrive. The day will be full of immersive workshops, dedicated wellness & inspiration spaces, impactful panels, powerful one-on-one conversations, exciting live on-site giveaways, gift bags, and have a marketplace amplifying Black-owned businesses. Plus, one lucky attendee will win a walk-on role in a future Mahogany film! Microsoft is a presenting sponsor of Mahogany Event.

“Microsoft is thrilled to collaborate with Hallmark, especially its Mahogany division, which represents Black Empowerment and Black Excellence,” said Darrell Booker, Microsoft Corporate Affairs Specialist. “We both share a commitment to fostering diversity and innovation. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to promoting STEAM education, supporting emerging creators, and the wider creators’ community”.

About Post Author