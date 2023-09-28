How Georgia Residents Would Be Impacted By Possible Government Shutdown

If Congress members are unable to agree on four of 12 bills for funding, the government will shut down on Oct. 1.

The reality of a possible government shutdown continues to inch closer as the deadline nears. Lawmakers could pass a temporary funding bill to provide funding in October. But if a continuing resolution is not in place, the government will experience a partial or full shutdown.

In Georgia, thousands of residents who are employed by the federal government will be impacted. The state spends about $18 billion in federal funds.

There are about 140,000 Georgia residents employed by the government. Non-essential workers would be furloughed without pay and essential workers will still need to work without pay until the shutdown is over.

Members in the armed forces are essential and would continue to work without pay. Other essential workers include FBI, DEA, and researchers who at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Air traffic controllers and TSA workers would also continue to work.

There are 11 national parks in Georgia that would be closed or offer limited services. In Atlanta, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and Jimmy Carter Presidential Library would be closed.

However, services that would continue include Medicaid, Medicare and food assistance that will remain funded until October. But if the government shutdown stays in effect longer than October, residents who receive food assistance could see their benefits impacted.

