How Felicia Flores Empowers Women Impacted By Alopecia With Baldie Con

Over 21 million women in America are impacted by alopecia. Hair loss in women can be caused by multiple factors, but Felicia Flores seeks to empower and educated those who experience it.

After experiencing hair loss, Flores decided to create Baldie Con to help build a movement to redefine beauty standards, inspire courage, and amplify the voices of bald women.

Starting on Sept. 29, Baldie Con will take place at Hotel Colee in Atlanta.

Flores spoke with ADW to shed light on Baldie Con and inspiring those who experience alopecia.

Can you give us some insight on you what led to the creation of Baldie Con?

I was diagnosed with alopecia about 2001. About a year after my daughter was born, I started getting patters and then I was diagnosed with alopecia. It wasn’t until 2008 when my hair just completely fell out. I was completely bald. I immediately turned to the wig to cover it up and hide it. And then in 2015, my daughter convinced me to just take the wig off and just do the ‘don’t judge me challenge.’ But there wasn’t a movement that celebrated, empowered and encouraged bald women to share our stories. I realized I needed to do something about it. I wanted to create a platform where we can come together and just empower each other.

How does this how does Baldie Con inspire and instill confidence?

I think there’s something about seeing another bald woman with confidence. That gives me confidence. When I see all these ladies together, they’re happy. They’re sharing their stories. They’re just inspiring each other and that gives hope and that builds self-esteem. As a woman, your hair is your crown. And when you lose that, you kind of lose a sense of your feminine side. But being around other bald women, it helps us build up each other up. Definitely helps with building self-esteem and confidence.

What can people expect when they attend Baldie Con?

They’re going to get a transformative experience from the time they walk in. They’re going to know that this is something specially curated for them. We will be doing beauty transformations. We’re going to have panelists and guest speakers. We have an amazing lineup. We will be having a brunch and also our first annual Baldie Ball. This is going to be a wonderful black tie, gala dinner. Just really something for women to feel special and feel celebrated.

