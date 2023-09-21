People For the American Way Applauds the Reintroduction of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act 

Following this week’s reintroduction of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, People For the American Way President Svante Myrick released the following statement:

“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is an essential piece of legislation that reinstates key provisions of the Voting Rights Act struck down by the Supreme Court ten years ago in their Shelby County v. Holder decision. We applaud Representative Sewell and all of the cosponsors as the VRAA is reintroduced. With more and more voter suppression laws passing in GOP-controlled states each year, it is critical that we restore the full weight and authority of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 to prevent egregious efforts to stifle the votes of millions of Americans across the country, particularly those of Black and Brown and other historically marginalized communities.”

