Business

Bank of America Increases US Minimum Hourly Wage to $23 as Next Step to $25 by 2025

  • Atlanta Daily World

Yearly Minimum Rate of Pay for Full-Time Employees will Increase to Nearly $48,000

Today, Bank of America announced it has again increased its U.S. minimum hourly wage for employees on its stated path to $25 by 2025. The company will move to $23 in October. By 2025, its minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour — or more than 121% — since 2010.

This move builds on the bank’s history of being a national leader in establishing a minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees. In the last six years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019; to $20 in 2020; to $21 in 2021 – and to $22 in May 2022. The company’s increase to starting pay of $23 per hour will increase minimum annualized salary for full-time employees to nearly $48,000.

Image of video message from Sheri Bronstein A message from Sheri Bronstein
 

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities. Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies.”

Bank of America’s leadership as a global employer has been recognized by many external organizations, most recently including JUST Capital’s #1 Company for Workers, LinkedIn’s “Top Companies in the U.S.” and Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition is a reflection of its continuous focus on providing a Great Place to Work for all teammates.

Image of Great Place to Work b-roll video
Bank employee standing in Bank lobby Bank employee standing in Bank lobby
 Male Lending Specialist
Male Lending Specialist talking to customer Male Lending Specialist talking to customer
 

About Post Author

Atlanta Daily World

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web