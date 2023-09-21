Atlanta Rapper Quavo Visits White House, Joins VP Harris And Sen. Warnock To Advocate Against Gun Violence

Atlanta rapper Quavo is using his platform speak out against gun violence. On Sept. 20, the Migos member visited the White House for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention.

He joined forces with Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Led by Sen. Raphael Warnock, the discussion involved effective methods to help prevent gun violence in America. It also provided space for Quavo to share how art and culture could be a tool for gun violence prevention.

The rapper also met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Quavo’s nephew, Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball), was killed by gun violence on Nov. 1, 2022 following an event in Houston, Texas. He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.

Following Takeoff’s passing, Quavo and family members created the Rocket Foundation to give back to the community and assist with gun violence prevention.

“The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation’s leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities,” Quavo said. “Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives.”

