A.R. Shaw, DL Warfield, Big Rube Kick-Off Elevate 2023 With ‘The History of Atlanta Hip-Hop’ Lunch and Learn

Elevate 2023 will kick-off with “The History of Atlanta Hip-Hop” Lunch and Learn with A.R. Shaw (author of “Trap History”/Executive Editor of ADW); DL Warfield (Multidisciplinary Artist); and Big Rube (Musician/Dungeon Family).

Presented by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the event will take place at Atlanta City Hall on Sept. 22 at noon. Moderated by Shaw, the discussion will delve into how Atlanta impacted hip-hop over the years and the contributions made by each panelist.

Warfield served as the Art Director of LaFace Records, collaborating on the cover art for Usher, TLC, Outkast, T.I., and Michael Jackson.

A member of the legendary Dungeon Family, Big Rube served as a voice of reason in hip-hop, lending poetic prose to songs by OutKast and Goodie Mob.

And Shaw, a journalist who covers Atlanta’s music scene and is the Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World, wrote the first book that details the rise of Trap music in “Trap History.”

Along with “The History of Atlanta Hip-Hop” Lunch and Learn, other Elevate events to take place this weekend include “ATLiens Visit Planet MARS” and “Another Gaze: Women Photographers of Hip-Hop” on Sept. 22; “ELEVATE Karaoke” on Sept. 23; and “Poetry vs. Hip-Hop” on Sept. 24.

