Jeezy and Jenny Mai Calling It Quits After 2 Years of Marriage

Inquiring minds want to know, but many may have seen this coming: the dissolution of the marriage of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. After only two years the couple and parents of a 20-month-old baby girl are calling it quits and are reportedly “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

What may be more baffling or telling for fans though is Jeezy’s cryptic Instagram post from the day the news of the divorce was released. The post, made on the same day as the filing, features photos of the 45-year-old posing with a Mercedes. His caption for the carousel, however, is what’s gotten fans’ attention, for the possibility that it refers to his now-ex. “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” the caption reads. Instagram commenters are calling out the coincidence, and noting the chance that there was some bad blood between Jeezy and Mai ahead of the filing.

In addition, the paperwork reveals that their union is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” There is a prenuptial agreement in place. Jeezy is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Monaco.

