Fat Joe To Host, Co-Executive Produce 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe will return as host, co-executive producer of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Taking place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Oct. 3, the award ceremony will premiere on Oct. 10, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

This year’s show will celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by bringing together the hottest names in music, from emerging artists to pioneering acts who have made a cultural impact through the genre.

The official “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters, were announced last week, with 21 Savage and Cardi B leading this year’s nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each. Fans can get in the action by voting for the DJ of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Hip Hop platform categories at https://www.bet.com/votehha23

“We are thrilled to welcome back a true hip hop legend in Fat Joe as this year’s host! As we round out a banner year of celebrating hip hop’s landmark half century of influencing culture, he is the perfect emcee to lead us through what promises to be an iconic night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “Throughout his career, he has continued to be a leader within the culture, bridging the gap between generations. We can’t wait to watch what he comes up with for this year’s show.”

“Hip hop is my life, and I’m extremely proud to return as host of ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ 2023,” Fat Joe said. “We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way. It’s going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment and you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show as Executive Produce with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

