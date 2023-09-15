Clark Atlanta University Dorm Rooms Impacted By Severe Flooding

Storms caused severe flooding in downtown Atlanta on the afternoon of Sept. 14. Several businesses, residents, and schools in near the were impacted by the rain.

Students at Clark Atlanta University campus posted videos of water that submerged inside of the hall ways at the dorm rooms which led to power outages. One video showed a student whose leg was trapped by a door.

On the streets near the campus, several cars were flooded as one image showed a man who sat on top of a vehicle that was surrounded by water.

Ashley Clark posted on Facebook that power was out and someone was stuck in an elevator.

“The dorms are flooding, the power is out,” Clark wrote. “My daughter said someone was stuck on the elevator. I can’t even pick her up. There’s no way for me to get to her. This is crazy! And it’s sunny where I am with no hint of rain and I’m not even that far from her.”

A spokesperson for Clark Atlanta University shared thats students who were impacted by the storms and flooding are safe and had been relocated to new housing.

“All students living in the residential areas affected by flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing. We will continue to assess the impact of the severe inclement weather,” the university said in a statement.