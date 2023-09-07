Atlanta Native Coco Gauff Wins, Advances To U.S. Open Finals

Coco Gauf is one win away from being a champion at the U.S Open. on Sept. 7, the Atlanta native defeated Karolína Muchová in two straight sets to take the victory.

The match was not without drama as protestors caused a 30-minute delay. One protestor reportedly glued his feet to the pavement and needed to be removed by multiple officers.

Following the delay, Gauff struggled to regain the momentum she held during a 6-4 victory in the first set.

Gauff would capture victory by a score of 7-5 in the second set.

She will now face the winner of the matchup between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

About Post Author