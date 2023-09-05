Morehouse College Mourns Passing Of Two Students Who Died On Labor Day

Morehouse College is mourning the deaths of two students who passed on Labor Day. Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were traveling in East Point, Georgia when the accident occurred, according to Georgia Patrol.

Authorities said the car the students drove was speeding on Church Street when it passed another car inside of a curve. The car with the students inside drove off the road, hitting a power pole. The car rotated again, hitting another poll and then overturning.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Morehouse issued a statement following their passing. Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas ’25 and Christion Files Jr. ’25, who were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing on Monday afternoon. Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family.

Hugh Douglas was an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise in pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in finance. He was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field. Over the summer, he interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

Christion Files Jr. was a remarkable young man who made his mark academically and in extracurricular activities. He was a business administration major with a concentration in marketing. His leadership qualities were evident through his role as the co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, media chair for the Junior Class Council, and as a dedicated member of the Morehouse Business Association. Beyond these achievements, Christion was known for his photography and videography skills, which he used to create high-quality content for students, campus organizations, Morehouse Athletics, and the College’s marketing office.

In the wake of this tragic loss, we want to remind everyone in our community that support is available for those who need it. Students who desire counseling can call Counseling Services at (470) 639-0231 to schedule an appointment. The Student Mental Health Center is located on the lower level of Brazeal House. Faculty and staff in need of counseling can contact the Cigna Behavior Hotline at (866) 912-3339 or the Life Assistance Program at (800) 538-3543. More information will be forthcoming regarding memorial services.

During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time.

Morehouse, let us carry both Hugh and Christion’s torches and ensure their lights continue to shine through how we choose to live out our lives.

About Post Author