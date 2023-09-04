Jay-Z Shows Kris Jenner How To Do Electric Slide At Beyoncé Concert

Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z appeared to try to teach Kris Jenner some new moves at the Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

On Friday (September 1), Beyoncé’s concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium brought out a number of celebrities including Jay-Z, Jenner, Offset, and more.

During Bey’s performance of “Before I Let Go,” Hov and his famous friends were spotted doing the Electric Slide line dance in the VIP section. Video of celebs dancing went viral as Jenner seemingly struggled to keep up with the group.

Jay-Z appeared to jump in to assist Jenner, pointing his finger in the direction that the mogul needed to step. Still, Jenner seemingly wasn’t able to follow his lead.

Offset doing the Electric Slide with Jay-Z while Kris Jenner being out of sync got me in tears pic.twitter.com/yeYdho8Ec8 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 2, 2023

Social media users hilariously reacted to Jenner not being able to follow Jay-Z’s instructions on the Electric Slide.

Check out some reactions below.

KRIS IS LOST- pic.twitter.com/kPlzmw7Nsz — Uni⁷ | ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ | Hobi’s Military Wife (@POCforBTS) September 2, 2023

Corey never taught her this dance? Come on now Corey! pic.twitter.com/ALDt2t2qfQ — Ariel (@MsArielg) September 2, 2023

#krisjenner an emergency meeting has been called by the Black Delegation, uhhh, we need to know how the hell you don’t the electric slide, what in the hell have you spent all these hours doing with those black folks y’all be around? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qa4HWAOoTp — Morticia Addams (@WellWellWell1_) September 2, 2023

She just trying to laugh her way through it, terrible strategy. — M.Ible Enterprises (Mik †) (@mikhaele_ible) September 2, 2023

🤣🤣 The Sauce can’t be paid for. — Denny 🇬🇭 (@SirDennyBlanco) September 2, 2023

Kris Jenner trying to do the electric slide with Jay Z at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour is killing me 🤣🤣 She should sat that out. 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♀️ — Felicia💕 (@heygirlfelicia) September 2, 2023