Jay-Z Shows Kris Jenner How To Do Electric Slide At Beyoncé Concert

Jay-Z appeared to try to teach Kris Jenner some new moves at the Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.
On Friday (September 1), Beyoncé’s concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium brought out a number of celebrities including Jay-Z, Jenner, Offset, and more.
During Bey’s performance of “Before I Let Go,” Hov and his famous friends were spotted doing the Electric Slide line dance in the VIP section. Video of celebs dancing went viral as Jenner seemingly struggled to keep up with the group.
Jay-Z appeared to jump in to assist Jenner, pointing his finger in the direction that the mogul needed to step. Still, Jenner seemingly wasn’t able to follow his lead.
Social media users hilariously reacted to Jenner not being able to follow Jay-Z’s instructions on the Electric Slide.
Check out some reactions below.
The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.