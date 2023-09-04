Digital Daily

Jay-Z Shows Kris Jenner How To Do Electric Slide At Beyoncé Concert

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z appeared to try to teach Kris Jenner some new moves at the Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

On Friday (September 1), Beyoncé’s concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium brought out a number of celebrities including Jay-Z, Jenner, Offset, and more.

During Bey’s performance of “Before I Let Go,” Hov and his famous friends were spotted doing the Electric Slide line dance in the VIP section. Video of celebs dancing went viral as Jenner seemingly struggled to keep up with the group.

Jay-Z appeared to jump in to assist Jenner, pointing his finger in the direction that the mogul needed to step. Still, Jenner seemingly wasn’t able to follow his lead.

Social media users hilariously reacted to Jenner not being able to follow Jay-Z’s instructions on the Electric Slide.

Check out some reactions below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web