Homeless in Atlanta, Mechanicsville Residents Upset that Neighborhood May Become Home to More of the Unhoused

“In the richest country in the world, it is simply unconscionable that this many of our neighbors across the country are living without a place to call home,” Waters. “Several communities have experienced severe increases in their homeless populations, further illuminating that homelessness is a crisis.” – Rep. Maxine Waters

While most Americans agree with Congresswoman Waters, that homelessness is an unacceptable condition in a country with so many resources, residents of the Mechanicsville neighborhood on Atlanta’s westside are outraged by a plan to establish housing for the unhoused on the site of a former APS structure.

On Wednesday night community stakeholders expressed discontent with not having been involved in the City’s and the Atlanta Housing and Community Development’s planning process to build a homeless community in their neighborhood that will include mental health and substance abuse treatment centers. The community is already home to several other residential facilities for Atlanta’s unhoused.

“Do we have a vote to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’? Do we have any say whatsoever,” one woman said during a meeting with city officials.

As part of Atlanta’s “rapid housing plan for homeless,” the city is doing a land swap with Atlanta Public Schools. The city will give APS land on Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward. APS will give the city a two acre lot on Cooper Street in Mechanicsville.

“The need for stable, quality housing for the unhoused in the city,” said Josh Humphries, Director of Atlanta Housing and Community Development.

The city wants to build housing options for unhoused residents, as well as have resources such as mental health and substance abuse treatment and employment opportunities.

Some residents say the city has already put multiple low income and affordable housing projects in Mechanicsville, this time they need to choose somewhere else.

“I’m sure there’s a City of Atlanta lot in Grant Park, Inman Park, I’ll give you a list. But not in Mechanicsville,” said Diana Lynch.

“We need things that are bringing the community up and not things that are tearing it down. If you drive around I can show you 20 different homeless sites, there’s been a murder on the site they’re talking about,” said Sharon Collins, who has lived in Mechanicsville almost her entire life.

“It feels like we’re going backwards instead of forward. We’re adding problems without solving any of our issues in the community,” said David Holder, who has lived in Mechanicsville for 20 years.

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier introduced the legislation regarding the land swap. He said he was thankful so many people came to the meeting to talk about their concerns, and he says he understands their passion.

Dozier said the actual project is not a done deal. He says while the city intends to build on Cooper Street, what it will look like has not been determined.

About Post Author